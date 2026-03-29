Haryana: INLD submits memorandum to governor flagging farmers’ issues

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, flagging multiple issues faced by farmers in selling their crops at minimum support price (MSP) during the ongoing rabi procurement season. The party also raised concerns over the requirement of number plates on tractor-trolleys, stating that many older vehicles in rural areas lack proper registration markings. (HT File)

INLD national president, Abhay Singh Chautala who led a party delegation said that recent guidelines issued by the Haryana government for procurement in mandis have created practical hurdles disrupting the smooth purchase of farm produce. “Farmers and commission agents are struggling with new requirements leading to delays,’’ he said. The INLD delegation urged immediate intervention of the governor in directing the state government to take corrective steps to safeguard farmers’ interests.

The memorandum said the mandatory biometric verification for generating gate passes was causing problems for elderly farmers who often face authentication failure due to worn-out fingerprints.

The party also raised concerns over the requirement of number plates on tractor-trolleys, stating that many older vehicles in rural areas lack proper registration markings. This, it said, is preventing farmers from obtaining gate passes.

Another major concern is the restriction on gate pass timings—from 6 am to 8 pm —which has led to congestion outside mandis. Farmers arriving late are forced to wait overnight, risking crop damage and theft, the memorandum said.

The INLD delegation pointed to a lack of coordination between commission agents and the government, particularly over new digital payment systems and commission structures, which slowed procurement operations.

“Technical glitches in the “Meri Fasal Mera Byora” portal were also flagged. Discrepancies between registered and actual crop data, along with delays in verification by officials, are reportedly preventing farmers from selling their full produce at MSP,’’ Chautala said.