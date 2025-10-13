Haryana IPS officer’s family refuses to hand over laptop to Chandigarh SIT

The investigation into the death of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly shot himself dead at his private residence in Sector 11 Chandigarh on October 7, hit a roadblock on Monday as his family refused to hand over the laptop reportedly used by the officer to type his “final note” to the special investigation team (SIT). Chandigarh Police have gathered significant clues from call detail records of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who made multiple calls to senior officers, his lawyer, and acquaintances, before his death on October 7. (File photo)

According to police sources, the examination of the laptop, including fingerprint analysis and scrutiny of the officer’s email accounts, is crucial for establishing the authenticity of the suicide note and understanding the circumstances leading up to his death.

Investigators said that for the probe to move forward, the post-mortem must first be conducted officially. Only after receiving the autopsy report could it be conclusively determined whether the case is indeed a suicide or involves other factors. The report would also serve as vital evidence when the police present the case in court.

The laptop is considered essential in identifying the recipients of Kumar’s emails and the context in which they were sent. Once the laptop is obtained, forensic experts will examine the fingerprints on it to verify whether Y Puran Kumar indeed authored the typed “final note”.

However, since the family has not yet submitted the device to Chandigarh Police, concerns remain that valuable digital evidence stored on it could be at risk of being lost or tampered with.

The six-member SIT, constituted by the Chandigarh Police DGP Sagar Preet Hooda, has written to the Haryana government, seeking documents required for the investigation.

Police can conduct autopsy to preserve evidence

Police officials reiterated that the investigation cannot proceed without the post-mortem report. Once it is received, the special investigation team (SIT) will correlate the forensic and technical findings to decide on the next steps.

According to legal provisions, if the deceased’s family withholds consent for the post-mortem, police are empowered to conduct the procedure in the presence of a magistrate to preserve crucial evidence.

Sources revealed that if the family agrees, the autopsy will be conducted by a team of doctors from Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, in the presence of a ballistic expert, a magistrate, and family representatives, a demand also echoed by the family.

The ballistic examination is particularly important to determine whether the bullet and cartridge recovered from the scene were fired from the same weapon used by the IPS officer.

However, nearly a week since the incident, experts say it could make it difficult to retrieve key forensic samples such as gunpowder residue. Traces of gunpowder on the body and clothing are vital for determining the firing range and confirming the manner of death. Delay in the postmortem could make it nearly impossible to recover this evidence.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police have gathered significant clues from call detail records. Sources said that before his death, Y Puran Kumar made multiple calls to senior officers, his lawyer, and some acquaintances. The SIT is expected to question those individuals to determine whether any pressure, conflict, or stress during these conversations might have influenced Kumar’s decision to allegedly end his life.

The body remains at the Advanced Autopsy Centre of PGIMER, where it was shifted from Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 on Saturday.

Family adamant on demand

The deadlock over the autopsy continued as Puran Kumar’s family reiterated its demand for the arrest of Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and suspended Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, named in the first information report.

The “final note”, which forms the basis of the FIR registered on October 9 at the Sector 11 police station, contains serious allegations against senior Haryana government officers, including Kapur.

Meanwhile, political leaders continued to visit the bereaved family to express grief on Monday. Among those who called on the IPS officer’s wife and bureaucrat Amneet P Kumar and her younger brother and Punjab AAP MLA Amit Rattan at her Sector 24 official residence were Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Union minister for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, and former Chandigarh Congress MP Pawan Kumar Bansal. (With inputs by HTC)