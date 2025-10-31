Haryana IPS suicide: Complainant does not hold a liquor licence in his name

Parveen Bansal, the purported Rohtak liquor contractor whose complaint led to registration of a criminal case against EASI Sushil Kumar on Oct 6 does not hold a retail or wholesale liquor licence in his name in Rohtak district. Records show that he was a director in Discovery Beverages Pvt Ltd until 2021 but currently holds no liquor licence individually. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Information accessed by Hindustan Times showed that Bansal’s name does not figure in the list of 58 retail liquor zones comprising 116 vends in Rohtak allotted by way of auction for 2025-27. Records show that he was a director in Discovery Beverages Pvt Ltd until 2021 but currently holds no liquor licence individually.

“Parveen Bansal is probably a small-time partner in a liquor conglomerate. He himself admitted in a video that he is a small-time trader,” said a Rohtak based official requesting anonymity. It is not known whether these facts were in the knowledge of Rohtak police.

When asked whether he has any licensed retail or wholesale liquor outlet in his name in Rohtak, Praveen Bansal disconnected the call and later switched off his device. He did not respond to text messages.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Bansal, a director in Discovery Alcobev Pvt Ltd, a firm which holds a wholesale country liquor license in Rohtak told HT that he had no knowledge of Parveen Bansal. Pankaj Singla who is associated with the Discovery group did not respond to calls and texts.

Praveen Bansal had alleged in his complaint to the police that Sushil Kumar who claimed to enjoy close proximity to then Rohtak Range IG, Y Puran Kumar was demanding a bribe of ₹2.50 lakh allegedly on Puran Kumar’s behalf. Bansal also alleged that Sushil Kumar had threatened– that if Bansal has to run a liquor business in Rohtak, he would have to pay monthly sum Puran Kumar else cases of liquor smuggling will be registered against him.

As per Bansal’s complaint, his first interaction with Sushil Kumar took place in June 2025 and the two also met at Bansal’s office in Sector 1, Rohtak on July 9, 2025. Bansal also claimed to have the voice recording and CCTV footage of the entire episode. He also stated in his complaint that he has been provided with police security cover as he has a threat to his life from gangsters.