Haryana issues alert for two more cough syrup brands

The Haryana Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Tuesday issued another “public alert” regarding two cough syrups---Respifresh TR and Relife---manufactured by two different pharmaceutical companies in Gujarat, after a toxic chemical, diethylene glycol (DEG) was found above permissible limits. The syrups have been declared adulterated and not of standard quality.

In a “most urgent” letter to all senior drugs control officers (SDCOs) and all drugs control officers (DCOs), Haryana’s state drugs controller Lalit Goel has stated that an official communication was received from the FDA of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in this connection following the drug formulations in question were found containing DEF impurity.

The affected products are Respifresh TR (bromhexine hydrochloride, terbutaline sulphate, guaiphenesin, menthol syrup) manufactured by M/s Rednex Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, Ahmedabad, and Relife (ambroxol HCL, guaiphenesin, terbutaline sulphate & menthol syrup) manufactured by M/s Shape Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Surendranagar, Gujarat.

The communication says that both formulations have been found to contain DEG impurity “above permissible limits” and are “declared adulterated and not of standard quality.”

All senior and drugs control officers have been directed to maintain “strict vigil on the movement of these two products”, collect samples wherever available, and seize any remaining stock found in possession of retailers or distributors.

“The above mentioned cough syrup formulation DEG--a toxic chemical that can cause serious poisoning, including kidney failure, neurological complications, and even death, especially among children,” the communication says.

Officials said the alert aims to prevent public exposure to potentially harmful cough syrups and ensure that such adulterated drugs are immediately withdrawn from the market.

Earlier, the Haryana FDA had directed all drug control officers across the state to maintain strict vigil on cough syrups suspected of contamination with DEG and ethylene glycol (EG), the toxic industrial chemicals linked to the recent incidents of fatal poisoning.

In an urgent communication on Monday, the state drugs controller had instructed officers to inspect manufacturing units and retail outlets, particularly those using propylene glycol (PG), and sorbitol, as ingredients. The FDA communication to all drug control officers also directed them to maintain strict vigil on the movement of Coldrif syrup manufactured by M/s Sresan Pharma, Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu, and draw samples as well as seize remaining stocks if found in possession of both manufacturing and sale premises.

“We have directed the field officers to ensure that drug samples containing PG are tested for possible contamination so as to verify the presence of DEG and EG impurities, if any,” Lalit Goel, the state drug controller said.

The circular also named a cough syrup placed under surveillance: dextromethorphan hydrobromide syrup IP (30 ml), Batch No. KL-25/148, manufactured by M/s Kaysons Pharma, Jaipur.