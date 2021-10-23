Haryana issues transfer orders of 26 IPS officers

The Haryana government on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of 26 IPS officers, shuffling district police chiefs of 11 districts.

As per the orders, Ambala superintendent of police (SP) Hamid Akhtar was posted as SP State Crime Branch. Sonepat SP Jashandeep Randhawa replaced Akhtar as SP Ambala.

Rohtak SP Rahul Sharma was posted as Sonepat SP. Jhajjar SP Rajesh Duggal was posted as SP Palwal, while SP Rewari Abhishek Jorwal was posted as SP State Vigilance Bureau (SVB). SP Palwal Deepak Gahlawat was posted as SP Charkhi Dadri.

SP Kurukshetra Himanshu Garg was posted as SP State Vigilance Bureau. SP Jind Waseem Akram was posted as SP Jhajjar. SP Fatehabad Rajesh Kumar was posted as SP Rewari. SP Nuh Narender Bijarniya was posted as SP Jind.

SP telecom Udai Singh Meena was posted as SP Rohtak. DCP South Gurugram Dheeraj Kumar was posted as SP Kurukshetra. SP security, CID Surinder Singh was posted as SP Fatehabad.

Principal secretary (transport) with additional charge of ADGP, CAW Kala Ramachandran was given additional charge of ADGP, SVB(H).

IG Ambala range Bharti Arora was given additional charge of IG women safety PHQ. DIG State Crime Branch(H) Shiv Charan was posted as DIG SVB, Hisar. DIG fourth battalion, HAP, Madhuban Kirat Pal Singh was posted as DIG, State Crime Branch.