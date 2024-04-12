Haryana: Jail inmate booked for attempt to suicide

A day after an inmate in Karnal jail tried to kill self by using a sharp item, the police booked him under charges of attempt to suicide on Thursday. The accused is a resident of Panipat and native of Bihar. (iStock)

The accused is a resident of Panipat and native of Bihar.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Police said that he was under trial in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act case registered against him in Karnal in August 2023 and was lodged in jail since September, for which he was presented before a court on Wednesday.

DSP Nayab Singh said that after returning from court, he tried to kill himself, but failed and is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital.