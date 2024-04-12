 Haryana: Jail inmate booked for attempt to suicide - Hindustan Times
Haryana: Jail inmate booked for attempt to suicide

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 12, 2024 08:12 AM IST

Police said that he was under trial in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act case registered against him in Karnal in August 2023 and was lodged in jail since September, for which he was presented before a court on Wednesday

A day after an inmate in Karnal jail tried to kill self by using a sharp item, the police booked him under charges of attempt to suicide on Thursday.

The accused is a resident of Panipat and native of Bihar. (iStock)
The accused is a resident of Panipat and native of Bihar.

Police said that he was under trial in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act case registered against him in Karnal in August 2023 and was lodged in jail since September, for which he was presented before a court on Wednesday.

DSP Nayab Singh said that after returning from court, he tried to kill himself, but failed and is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

