Haryana: Sunaria jail assistant superintendent, middleman held for graft

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 21, 2023 11:22 PM IST

An ACB spokesperson said they had received a complaint from Krishan Kumar, whose son Joginder and their neighbour Sandeep were lodged in Sunaria jail in a theft case

Sleuths of Haryana’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Thursday evening arrested assistant superintendent of Rohtak’s Sunaria jail, Joginder Singh, and a middleman, Anil Kumar, while accepting bribe of 1 lakh from family members of an inmate in lieu of providing him better treatment inside the prison.

“The complainant claimed that Joginder used to harass both the inmates and they had already paid 24,000 to him. Now he was again demanding 1 lakh to treat him better. The jail official told the complainant to handover the money to Anil, who runs a shop outside the Sunaria jail. We laid a trap and arrested the accused while accepting bribe of 1 lakh. A case has been registered against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act and an investigation is underway,” the spokesperson added.

