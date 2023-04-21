Haryana: Sunaria jail assistant superintendent, middleman held for graft

Sleuths of Haryana’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Thursday evening arrested assistant superintendent of Rohtak’s Sunaria jail, Joginder Singh, and a middleman, Anil Kumar, while accepting bribe of ₹1 lakh from family members of an inmate in lieu of providing him better treatment inside the prison.

Sleuths of Haryana’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Thursday evening arrested assistant superintendent of Rohtak’s Sunaria jail, Joginder Singh, and a middleman, Anil Kumar, while accepting bribe of ₹ 1 lakh from family members of an inmate in lieu of providing him better treatment inside the prison. (Image for representational purpose)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An ACB spokesperson said they had received a complaint from Krishan Kumar, whose son Joginder and their neighbour Sandeep were lodged in Sunaria jail in a theft case.

“The complainant claimed that Joginder used to harass both the inmates and they had already paid ₹24,000 to him. Now he was again demanding ₹1 lakh to treat him better. The jail official told the complainant to handover the money to Anil, who runs a shop outside the Sunaria jail. We laid a trap and arrested the accused while accepting bribe of ₹1 lakh. A case has been registered against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act and an investigation is underway,” the spokesperson added.