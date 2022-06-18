Haryana: Karnal miller held for not returning rice worth 12.44 crore

Karnal police have arrested a local miller for allegedly not returning the custom milled rice (CMR) worth ₹12.44 crore to the government.

As per the police, accused Surender Prakash is a resident of Yamunanagar who had been living in Karnal.

As per the complaint filed by the district food and supplies controller, Prakash, owner of Evergreen Overseas Silky and Sortex in Nilokheri was allotted 8,197 MT of paddy for milling in 2020-21. The rice mill was to deliver 54,922.50 quintals (67% of paddy) to the government, but it delivered only 25,810 quintals and did not deliver the remaining quantity.

On August 24, 2021, a physical verification was conducted by officials of the department, in which the stock was found to be zero.

As per the FIR, the accused tried to mislead the officials by stocking the broken or damaged rice in bags, which caused loss of ₹12.44 crore to the government.

Thereafter, a case was registered against the accused under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code at Butana police station.

Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said the accused has been taken on police remand to recover money or rice and further investigation is going on.