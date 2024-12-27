Haryana: Karnal student gets NASA citation for asteroid discovery

A student of a Karnal school has been recognised by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for the provisional discovery of a main belt asteroid. Diksha of Class 11 and her team Aryabhatta under the guidance of principal Sushma Devgan were recognised during a felicitation ceremony held at Dyal Singh Public School. (HT Photo)

At least 11 new near-Earth objects were discovered and registered by the students of the main branch of Dyal Singh Public School in Karnal by NASA’s International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC).

The school on Thursday announced that Diksha of Class 11 and her team Aryabhatta under the guidance of principal Sushma Devgan were recognised for the same in the felicitation ceremony held at the school campus in recognition of the Provisional Discovery of Main Belt Asteroid: TD40 found in data provided by Panstarrs telescope.

Devgan said in the project, the team of students worked for two years under the guidance of experts using online software that is provided free of cost to them and now an asteroid will be named after Diksha, which is happening for the first time in any school of Haryana.