Haryana: Khap leaders to meet in Jind on June 22 over social issues

Several khaps and social activists in Haryana will gather in Uchana Kalan, Jind, on June 22 to address a range of important social issues, including a ban on live-in relationships, parental consent for love marriages, and retaining 18 years as the minimum age to solemnise marriages. Haryana Sarpanch Association chief Ranbir Singh Gill said that khap leaders and social activists from across the state will participate in the meeting. (HT File)

Speaking to the media in Fatehabad’s Tohana, Haryana Sarpanch Association chief Ranbir Singh Gill said that khap leaders and social activists from across the state will participate in the meeting to discuss matters which are crucial to society.

“We had earlier met Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to request amendments to the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955. During that meeting, we proposed that marriages within the same village, same clan (gotra), or neighbouring villages (guvandh) be prohibited, as they go against our culture and traditions. In Haryana, we consider girls from the same village, sub-caste (gotra), or neighbouring villages as our sisters and such marriages would undermine our values, culture, and social ties,” Gill added.

He also stated that the meeting will urge the government to impose a ban on live-in relationships, which they believe could lead to destruction of families in the coming years.