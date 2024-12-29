Haryana: Khaps decide not to support farmers’ agitation till all unions unite

Amid the ongoing farmers’ agitation at the Haryana-Punjab border, a khap ‘mahapanchayat’ on Sunday decided not to support the protests till all unions unite on a single platform. Members of various khaps, including Omprakash Kandela, Jaipal Dahiya, Jaiveer Kundu, Suresh Phogat, Ramfal Rathi, Satish Chairman, Balwan Malik and others, attended the panchayat. (HT Photo)

During a gathering in Baas village, the panchayat also announced that if Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), who are spearheading the protests, invite them to make efforts for unity, an 11-member committee will reach the protest site.

Similarly, the gathering also issued an ultimatum to the Union government to engage in a dialogue with ailing farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike since November 26, Before January 8, Dahiya Khap president Jaipal Singh said.

“If the Modi government fails to persuade Dallewal, a large mahapanchayat will be organised at Muzaffarnagar on January 9 to decide the next course of action,” he added.

KMM convener Sarwan Singh Pandher, his fellow protesting leaders and the working president of the All-India Kisan Congress, Bajrang Punia, were also present.