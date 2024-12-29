Menu Explore
Haryana: Khaps decide not to support farmers’ agitation till all unions unite

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 30, 2024 05:04 AM IST

Amid the ongoing farmers’ agitation at the Haryana-Punjab border, a khap ‘mahapanchayat’ on Sunday decided not to support the protests till all unions unite on a single platform.

Members of various khaps, including Omprakash Kandela, Jaipal Dahiya, Jaiveer Kundu, Suresh Phogat, Ramfal Rathi, Satish Chairman, Balwan Malik and others, attended the panchayat. (HT Photo)
During a gathering in Baas village, the panchayat also announced that if Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), who are spearheading the protests, invite them to make efforts for unity, an 11-member committee will reach the protest site.

Similarly, the gathering also issued an ultimatum to the Union government to engage in a dialogue with ailing farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike since November 26, Before January 8, Dahiya Khap president Jaipal Singh said.

“If the Modi government fails to persuade Dallewal, a large mahapanchayat will be organised at Muzaffarnagar on January 9 to decide the next course of action,” he added.

Members of various khaps, including Omprakash Kandela, Jaipal Dahiya, Jaiveer Kundu, Suresh Phogat, Ramfal Rathi, Satish Chairman, Balwan Malik and others, attended the panchayat.

KMM convener Sarwan Singh Pandher, his fellow protesting leaders and the working president of the All-India Kisan Congress, Bajrang Punia, were also present.

