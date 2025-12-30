Haryana: Khaps seeks transfer of bodybuilder Rohit Dhankar murder probe

Representatives of the Sarvakhap Panchayat of Haryana, along with family members of international bodybuilder and six-time national gold medallist Rohit Dhankar, on Monday met senior police officials at the Haryana Police Headquarters, demanding a speedy and impartial investigation into his murder. During the meeting, the delegation submitted a memorandum expressing dissatisfaction over the slow pace of the investigation. (Getty Images)

The delegation had sought a meeting with the director general of police (DGP), but as he was occupied with urgent official work, they met ADGP (Law and Order) Kuldeep Singh instead. During the meeting, the delegation submitted a memorandum expressing dissatisfaction over the slow pace of the investigation.

Dhankar was murdered on November 27, and the family alleged that 18 to 20 persons were involved in the crime. However, more than a month later, only five accused have been arrested. The family said that only four additional names have emerged so far, which, they claimed, reflects a lack of seriousness in probing an organised and brutal crime.

The delegation recalled that on December 9, the DGP had publicly assured that all main accused would be arrested within a week. They pointed out that more than two weeks have passed since that assurance, but no concrete action has followed. Citing possible local influence, political pressure and social protection affecting the Bhiwani Police, the panchayat demanded that the case be transferred to the Rohtak CIA or the Special Task Force (STF).

They also claimed that despite the chief minister reportedly directing the DGP to transfer the case during an earlier meeting, no formal orders have been issued, causing widespread disappointment.

ADGP Kuldeep Singh assured the delegation that a decision on transferring the investigation would be taken soon and that senior officers would review the case to expedite the arrest of the remaining accused.

Addressing the media later, the panchayat and the victim’s family gave the administration a one-week ultimatum, demanding that all 18–20 accused be named, declared proclaimed offenders, and that proceedings to attach their properties be initiated. They warned of convening a state-level Sarvakhap Panchayat if their demands are not met.