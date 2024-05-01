Haryana: Khattar shown black flags during Jan Sampark Yatra

Former Haryana chief minister and BJP’s Karnal Lok Sabha candidate Manohar Lal Khattar was shown black flags by farmers in various villages of Assandh sub-division during his “Jan Sampark Yatra”. Khattar, standing in an open SUV and accompanied by MLA Harvinder Kalyan, district president Yogender Rana, party leader Sanjay Bathla and others, started the journey from Gangatehri Popra village. (HT Photo)

Khattar on Tuesday started his week-long yatra in the rural belt and held a road show in Assandh passing through at least 15 villages till Nissing.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Khattar, standing in an open SUV and accompanied by MLA Harvinder Kalyan, district president Yogender Rana, party leader Sanjay Bathla and others, started the journey from Gangatehri Popra village.

However, in villages namely Rattak, Dachar, Bilona and Ichhanpur, farmers and activists affiliated with Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Sir Chotu Ram protested and showed him black flags, faction’s spokesperson Bahadur Mehla Baldi said.

“There are a number of other villages as well where Khattar’s route was diverted due to protests. The farmers wanted to have a conversation with him, but the administration did not allow them and black flags were showed instead. We wanted to ask when our three men arrested during the ongoing agitation will be released and why didn’t we were allowed to march towards Delhi for the legal guarantee on MSP. The CM did not bother to stop and continued in his open vehicle with a smiling face,” Mehla said.

He further said that a mahapanchayat will be organised in Karnal on May 5 or 6, where nearly 500 farmers will gather to discuss their course of action.

“As the voting nears, the protests will be intensified. At the mahapanchayat, we will decide to completely ban the entry of BJP and JJP leaders till our demands are met,” Mehla added.

During his address at Gangatehri Popra, the ex-CM said, “This is the time to renew the license of the government. The sole responsibility to do this lies with the public, you. Now, you have to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and renew his license for the next five years.”

Apart from various national security-related issues, Khattar said the present government had worked for the welfare of the women and farmers.

After culminating the day’s road show, Khattar addressed a public meeting, where few protestors also tried to enter.

“That’s true that on the way I met a few ‘sirfire log’ (crazy people). They have their own motive but that is not good for a democracy. The constitution has provided equal opportunities to every citizen to raise their voice...,” Khattar said, while asking the party workers to take the protestors away, without doing anything.

Lashing out on them, he said, “They think they are revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh or others and could do anything to make their name in the country. This is not the India under British Rule. We are free country now...”