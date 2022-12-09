Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana CM Khattar to distribute Chirayu cards to 10 lakh more beneficiaries

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 09, 2022 06:48 PM IST

Haryana CM Khattar launched Chirayu Haryana scheme. Under this Haryana government scheme, cashless treatment up to ₹5 lakh will be provided to 28 lakh families with less than ₹1.8 lakh annual income

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has launched the Chirayu Haryana scheme with the aim to extend the BJP-led Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat to 28 lakh beneficiaries with an annual income limit of 1.8 lakh in the state. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has launched the Chirayu Haryana scheme with the aim to extend the BJP-led Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat to 28 lakh beneficiaries with an annual income limit of 1.8 lakh in the state.

In less than a month since the launch, 1,888 people have already availed the benefits of the Chirayu (Comprehensive Health Insurance of Antyodaya Units) scheme, Khattar said. He will virtually distribute new Chirayu cards to 10 lakh beneficiaries on Saturday.

These cards will be distributed through camps in 1,600 villages and towns of the state.

The cardholders will be eligible for free treatment up to 5 lakh for more than 1,500 listed diseases in 729 empanelled hospitals.

Immediately after registering the card, the beneficiary will be given a free (black and white) card and a PVC card within 15 days.

The chief minister said he is hopeful that by December 31, all needy families will get these cards.

Friday, December 09, 2022
