 Haryana launches initiative to train cops on new criminal laws - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana launches initiative to train cops on new criminal laws

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 08, 2024 08:04 AM IST

The new laws are Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita-2023 (BNS 2023), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita-2023 (BNSS 2023), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam-2023 (BSA 2023)

Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad said the state is ready to implement new criminal laws and for that Haryana Police have started comprehensive training programmes to familiarise police personnel with the new regulations.

Presiding over a meeting here, the chief secretary said a significant number of field officers are already undergone training on applying these new criminal laws at various police training centres across the state.
Presiding over a meeting here, the chief secretary said a significant number of field officers are already undergone training on applying these new criminal laws at various police training centres across the state.

The new laws are Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita-2023 (BNS 2023), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita-2023 (BNSS 2023), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam-2023 (BSA 2023).

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Presiding over a meeting here, the chief secretary said a significant number of field officers are already undergone training on applying these new criminal laws at various police training centres across the state. By the end of June, approximately 30,000 field officials will have completed this training.

To enhance evidence management, Prasad said the case diary module of the crime and criminal tracking network and systems (CCTNS) has been customised as an evidence management system, specifically designed to maintain records of digital evidence such as audio and video recordings. He said all police stations will be equipped with tablets for use at crime scenes.

Director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur and senior officers of various departments were also present at the meeting, according to a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana launches initiative to train cops on new criminal laws

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On