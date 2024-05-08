Haryana launches initiative to train cops on new criminal laws

Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad said the state is ready to implement new criminal laws and for that Haryana Police have started comprehensive training programmes to familiarise police personnel with the new regulations. Presiding over a meeting here, the chief secretary said a significant number of field officers are already undergone training on applying these new criminal laws at various police training centres across the state.

The new laws are Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita-2023 (BNS 2023), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita-2023 (BNSS 2023), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam-2023 (BSA 2023).

To enhance evidence management, Prasad said the case diary module of the crime and criminal tracking network and systems (CCTNS) has been customised as an evidence management system, specifically designed to maintain records of digital evidence such as audio and video recordings. He said all police stations will be equipped with tablets for use at crime scenes.

Director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur and senior officers of various departments were also present at the meeting, according to a statement.