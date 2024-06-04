Haryana Lok Sabha trends: Congress leads in five seats, BJP in four

The Congress was leading in five of the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana, the BJP in four and the Aam Aadmi Party in one on Tuesday, according to Election Commission trends. Counting underway in Rohtak on Tuesday. Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda was ahead of BJP’s sitting MP Arvind Sharma in the Rohtak constituency. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

According to the EC data at 10am, Congress leader Kumari Selja had secured a healthy lead of 35,084 votes over her BJP rival Ashok Tanwar in Sirsa.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

In Rohtak, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda was ahead of BJP’s sitting MP Arvind Sharma by 32,252 votes.

Congress’ Satpal Brahamchari was leading over sitting BJP MP Mohan Lal Badoli by 3,216 votes.

Congress’ Raj Babbar was leading by 28,487 votes in Gurugram over Union minister and BJP candidate Rao Inderjit Singh.

In the Ambala constituency, Congress’ Varun Chaudhary was leading over his BJP rival Banto Kataria by 22,907 votes.

In Karnal, former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was leading over his Congress rival Divyanshu Budhiraja by 10,766 votes after trailing briefly.

Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar, who is the sitting MP from Faridabad, was leading over the Congress’ Mahender Pratap Singh by 8,238 votes.

BJP’s Ranjit Singh Chautala was leading over Congress’ Jai Prakash in Hisar by 4,787 votes.

In Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, BJP’s sitting MP Dharambir Singh was leading over his Congress rival Rao Dan Singh by 7,902 votes.

Aam Aadmi Party’s state unit chief Sushil Gupta was ahead of his BJP rival Naveen Jindal by a wafer-thin margin of 2,692 votes in Kurukshetra.

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala was also in the fray but was trailing.

In the Karnal assembly constituency, where a bypoll was held, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading by 2,407 votes over Congress’ Tarlochan Singh.

The Jannayak Janta Party, which had fielded candidates on all 10 seats after its alliance with the BJP ended in March, was also trailing.

The counting of votes began at 8 am.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

This time, the Congress has fielded candidates on nine seats while its INDIA bloc ally AAP is contesting the Kurukshetra seat.

Karnal assembly bypoll: Haryana CM Nayab Saini leading

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading with 1,770 votes over his nearest Congress rival Tarlochan Singh in the Karnal assembly seat, where bypolls where held last month.

Chief Minister Saini is the outgoing MP from Kurukshetra.

Polling for the Lok Sabha seats and the Karnal assembly constituency was held in the sixth phase of the general elections on May 25.

Saini was sworn in as the chief minister on March 12 replacing Manohar Lal Khattar.

Khattar’s resignation as MLA from Karnal had necessitated the by-election. He has been fielded by the BJP from the Karnal parliamentary seat.