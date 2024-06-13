Haryana makes 1,941 arrests in narcotics-related offences

In a crackdown on narcotics, Haryana’s law enforcement agencies have arrested 1,941 individuals for drug-related offences in the first five months of 2024. Over 84 kilograms (kg) of hashish, 126 kg opium, 3,227 kg cannabis, 9 kg heroin and small quantities of cocaine were confiscated in the first five months of 2024 in Haryana. (HT File)

Additional director general of police (ADGP), Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB), OP Singh said that 1,398 first information reports (FIRs) were filed between January and May, leading to the arrest of 1,941 persons. Singh said the substantial numbers reflected a significant uptick in enforcement activities across districts.

The ADGP said that the period saw extensive seizure of narcotics underscoring the scale of problem and state’s response. Over 84 kilograms (kg) of hashish, 126 kg opium, 3,227 kg cannabis, 9 kg heroin and small quantities of cocaine were confiscated during this period, he said.

“Gurugram with recovery of 14.9 kg hashish, Bhiwani with 5.8 kg and Faridabad with 4.4 kg emerged the major hotspots of this drug. The seizure of cocaine though less in volume was predominantly from Gurugram. Palwal with 683 kg and Fatehabad with 308 kg of cannabis were the leading districts. Karnal with 32 kg and Rewari with 2.4 kg were the leading districts in opium seizures,” he said.

The ADGP said the data revealed a worrying trend of narcotic activities expanding into various parts of the state. While urban districts like Gurugram and Faridabad remain critical areas, rural districts are not far behind, indicating a pervasive issue that requires comprehensive solutions.

“Faridabad emerged as a focal point in the crackdown, recording 204 arrests and large seizures of ganja and opium. Gurugram, a key urban centre, reported significant seizure of hashish and cannabis. In rural areas, districts like Jind and Mahendragarh have also come under scanner indicating wider drug distribution networks across urban and rural areas,” said Singh.

Singh said that they plan to intensify operations in identified hotspots, strengthen collaborations with neighbouring states to curb cross-border trafficking and implement advanced technologies for better monitoring and tracking of narcotics.