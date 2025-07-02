Haryana man booked for using fake identity card to gain access to Amarnath yatra

Police on Tuesday arrested one person who was found using fake identity card to gain access to the Amarnath yatra in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. The arrested have been identified as Shivam Mittal, a resident of Dwarka Puri in Haryana. (File)

The arrested have been identified as Shivam Mittal, a resident of Dwarka Puri in Haryana.

Police said that in a significant move to uphold the sanctity and security of the ongoing Amarnath yatra, police have apprehended an individual at Baltal for using a fake yatra registration card to deceitfully gain access through security checkpoints.

“The individual had procured the forged yatra card through fraudulent means and attempted to mislead security personnel, thereby unlawfully bypassing the mandatory security verification process,” police spokesman said adding that a case vide FIR No.13/2025 has been registered under relevant sections of law at Sonamarg police station and a thorough investigation has been initiated.

The spokesman said that police is committed to maintain the integrity and safety of the yatra. “Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found indulging in any unlawful acts. The general public is requested to report any suspicious activity or individuals attempting to use fake or invalid yatra registration documents by contacting police.”