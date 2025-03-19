Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana man held for killing parents over property dispute

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 19, 2025 08:50 AM IST

The accused was identified as Himmat Singh, currently residing at Uchana village and was arrested by a team of special detective staff of the police

Days after an elderly couple went missing from their residence at Kamalpur Roran village of Karnal, the police on Tuesday said they have arrested their son under murder charges.

Police said during interrogation, Himmat revealed about sour relations with his father and an ongoing property dispute, for which the suspect was dragged to the court. (iStock)
Police said during interrogation, Himmat revealed about sour relations with his father and an ongoing property dispute, for which the suspect was dragged to the court. (iStock)

The accused was identified as Himmat Singh, currently residing at Uchana village and was arrested by a team of special detective staff of the police.

On Saturday, several teams of police led by deputy superintendent of police Indri reached the residence of the now deceased couple--Mahender Singh and his wife Bala Devi. The police were alerted after their relatives found blood stains at the gallery.

The cops entered their home after jumping the gates and gathered evident but were unable to find their bodies.

A formal complaint was lodged by Mahender’s brother Jarnail Singh and a case was registered at Indri police station under Section 140 (1) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita.

On Sunday, the body of one of the deceased--Bala Devi--was found lying unclaimed at the morgue of Panipat civil hospital. It was recovered from a canal with multiple wounds and was taken into custody by Karnal police for autopsy. The other victim still remains missing.

Police said during interrogation, Himmat revealed about sour relations with his father and an ongoing property dispute, for which the suspect was dragged to the court. Due to the said reasons, the investigators said that Himmat confessed about killing his parents at their home and dumping their bodies in a canal.

The police have now added the murder charges in the FIR.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On