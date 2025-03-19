Haryana man held for killing parents over property dispute

Days after an elderly couple went missing from their residence at Kamalpur Roran village of Karnal, the police on Tuesday said they have arrested their son under murder charges. Police said during interrogation, Himmat revealed about sour relations with his father and an ongoing property dispute, for which the suspect was dragged to the court. (iStock)

The accused was identified as Himmat Singh, currently residing at Uchana village and was arrested by a team of special detective staff of the police.

On Saturday, several teams of police led by deputy superintendent of police Indri reached the residence of the now deceased couple--Mahender Singh and his wife Bala Devi. The police were alerted after their relatives found blood stains at the gallery.

The cops entered their home after jumping the gates and gathered evident but were unable to find their bodies.

A formal complaint was lodged by Mahender’s brother Jarnail Singh and a case was registered at Indri police station under Section 140 (1) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita.

On Sunday, the body of one of the deceased--Bala Devi--was found lying unclaimed at the morgue of Panipat civil hospital. It was recovered from a canal with multiple wounds and was taken into custody by Karnal police for autopsy. The other victim still remains missing.

Police said during interrogation, Himmat revealed about sour relations with his father and an ongoing property dispute, for which the suspect was dragged to the court. Due to the said reasons, the investigators said that Himmat confessed about killing his parents at their home and dumping their bodies in a canal.

The police have now added the murder charges in the FIR.