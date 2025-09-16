Haryana: Man killed over land dispute in Sonepat village, 6 booked

A 30-year-old man was killed by a group of men allegedly over a long-standing land dispute at Rajpur village in Sonepat on Sunday night, police said. Police said a probe was on. (HT File)

Shakti Singh, who had been released on bail nearly two months ago after serving time in Karnal jail, was facing multiple criminal cases, including charges of murder and attempt to murder. His elder brother, Pavitar, is currently incarcerated in Nuh.

According to the police, the dispute centered around a plot of land that Shakti’s uncle, Ramesh, had sold to Vijender Nambardar three years ago. Despite repeated requests from Shakti for Nambardar to vacate the land, the matter remained unresolved. “On Sunday night, Shakti entered Nambardar’s house and an argument broke out that escalated into a violent altercation, following which Nambardar and several others allegedly beat Shakti to death,” a police officer said.

Family members of the victim stated that Shakti had gone to the village bus stand around 11 pm for some work. “He then reportedly met Rahul, Nambardar’s nephew, who initially engaged him amicably before suddenly attacking him. Rahul then called other family members, who joined in the assault and beat Shakti to death,” they said.

Police have registered a murder case against six individuals, including Vijender, his brother Krishan, nephew Rahul, Sundar, Joginder and Aakash. An investigation is underway, and the victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.