Haryana: Mastermind of Gohana firing incident lands in police net

The special task force (STF) of Haryana Police on Sunday arrested the mastermind of the firing incident at a famous eatery in Gohana, Sonepat, on January 21. The accused was identified as Rohit Chappar.

The accused was identified as Rohit Chappar. The STF had arrested three sharpshooters of Rohit’s gang for firing at Matu Ram’s shop in Gohana and demanding an extortion of ₹2 crore from the owner, Bijender Singh. So far, the STF has arrested eight persons in connection with the case.

According to STF sources, Rohit had planned to execute a firing incident at Matu Ram’s shop and demand ₹2 crore from its owner. His three aides—Sajid Khan, Saurabh and Jatin—reached his house at Chappar village in Jhajjar, where they hatched the plan. Rohit is a close aide of most-wanted gangster Himanshu, alias Bahu, against whom the Interpol had issued red corner notice.