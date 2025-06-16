Haryana maternal mortality ratio sees 17-point decline: Arti Singh Rao

The Haryana’s health department on Sunday said that as per the latest sample registration system (SRS) about Maternal Mortality in India (2020–22), the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in the state has declined from 106 (2019–21) to 89, registering a 17-point improvement. The health minister Arti Singh Rao said that this achievement reflects the efforts of the state government to strengthen maternal healthcare services. (HT File)

The health minister Arti Singh Rao said that this achievement reflects the efforts of the state government to strengthen maternal healthcare services. The reduction implies that the lives of approximately 300 more mothers were saved during this period.

The health department said that it is committed to reducing the MMR further, with the ultimate goal of reaching the sustainable development goal (SDG) target of fewer than 70 maternal deaths per 1 lakh live births.

The health minister said that to enhance the quality and accessibility of maternal healthcare, several measures have been implemented. All government delivery points have been modernised and are now fully equipped with essential drugs, equipment and logistics to ensure safe and respectful childbirth experiences.

The institutional deliveries in the state have reached 98.3% in 2024–25, indicating improved public confidence in government health services and broader access to safe deliveries.

Meanwhile, the health minister Arti Singh Rao said the government has formally launched the AYUSH drug inventory management system. This portal will be able to track and monitor all activities related to the distribution of AYUSH medicines across the state through digital medium. The objective of launching this system is to provide quality, timely and transparent AYUSH medicines to the general public.