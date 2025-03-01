Haryana MC polls: Parties give last minute push as campaigning ends

Haryana minister of development and panchayats Krishan Lal Panwar on Friday took out a roadshow for party’s mayoral candidate Ram Avtar Valmiki here. Haryana minister of development and panchayats Krishan Lal Panwar on Friday took out a roadshow for party’s mayoral candidate Ram Avtar Valmiki here. (HT File)

Addressing the gathering at Gohana stand here, Panwar said that the people of Rohtak are excited to form a ‘triple-engine’ government by ensuring victory of Ram Avtar and he hoped that all 23 councillors of the party will also win the election. Today was the last day of the canvassing for the corporation elections in Rohtak, Hisar, Sonepat and other parts of the state, where people will exercise their franchise on March 2 for the civic body polls.

Panwar said that the BJP workers are enthusiastic after the party’s triumphing victory in Delhi, Haryana and Maharashtra assembly polls.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini also took out a roadshow in Sirsa for the party nominee Veer Shanti Swaroop for the post of chairman in Sirsa municipal council, but he did not address the public.

In Rohtak, Congress party’s mayor nominee Suraj Mal Kiloi’s campaign was led by Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda, who held several meetings with workers. Hooda alleged that the BJP government’s ‘triple-engine’ government has been busy carrying out scams and indulging in corrupt activities.

“The former BJP MP and minister in the current government (referring to Arvind Sharma) himself had raised the issue of ₹350 crore corruption in the Amrut Yojana scheme in Rohtak, which was to be used for the maintenance of Rohtak’s sewerage system, drinking water supply, drainage and parks. Corruption is rampant in Rohtak municipal corporation, but the government has never conducted a probe in this regard,” he added.

The battle for the Rohtak mayoral election is a litmus test for former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the party workers are upset after the party’s debacle in the assembly polls. In Rohtak district, the Congress had won all four assembly seats.