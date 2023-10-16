Haryana MC workers threaten to go on strike

After over 3,400 contractual workers of Gurugram municipal corporation (MC) and 500 workers of Rohtak MC were sacked from their jobs, the workers of the civic body from across the state held a rally on Sunday and threatened to go on an indefinite strike, if their demands are not met and the order of sacking them is not withdrawn soon. HT Image

The workers announced to storm the residence of the Gurugram commissioner to protest against the removal of contractual employees from their jobs on October 25 and protest outside the house of urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta in Hisar on November 18 and 19.

Naresh Kumar Shashtri, president of Haryana Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh, said, “The government had terminated services of 5,000 contractual employees of fire departments in Haryana. If the government fails to reappoint them, we will go on a strike.”

“Our other demands are to end contractual services and regularise the workers, who have been working on a contractual basis for many years. We want a minimum salary of ₹26,000 per month for sanitation workers,” he added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!