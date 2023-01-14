Haryana minister Anil Vij orders suspension of naib tehsildar, co-op society official for negligence

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday ordered the suspension of Hansi naib tehsildar and an assistant registrar of a cooperative society in Hisar after receiving complaints of negligence, during a public relations and grievances committee meeting held on Friday.

During the meeting, Vij heard 12 complaints in all.

One of the complainants, Bhateri, a resident of Kirori village, told the minister that she had cultivated wheat crop on two acres but the entire standing crop was spoiled due to poisonous spray. The home minister directed the cops to immediately arrest the culprits.

On a complaint from residents of Hisar scholar’s house building society that the society head had given multiple allotments, Vij ordered suspension of assistant registrar of cooperative societies “for failing to check record”.

The Hisar residents’ welfare association told the minister that in Marvel City Colony, which had been approved in 2007, 1,300 families are struggling to get potable water. They also complained that the electricity connection is a commercial, supplied through a sub-meter. After listening to their grievances, Vij ordered an inquiry by Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Gurugram, and told officials to book the coloniser.

Hansi naib tehsildar Jaiveer was suspended for negligence in a land deed case.

Later while interacting with the media, Vij said he would write to the chief ministers of the neighboring states to improve the sex ratio so that gender determination practices can be checked.

“We are very serious about sex ratio and have told health officials to inspect all ultrasound machines installed in the state. I have sought detailed information about ultrasound machines installed in other states along the border of Haryana,” Vij added.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Vij said, “Wearing a half-sleeved shirt, keeping a beard, Rahul Gandhi is going around to show that he is no longer a child, he has grown up.”