Haryana: Minister orders chargesheet against DHBVN junior engineer

Haryana energy minister Ranjit Singh on Tuesday ordered to issue a chargesheet against a junior engineer (JE) of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) for issuing two separate bills to a consumer with a single-meter connection.

The minister took note of this issue during the grievances committee meeting held in Narnaul and said that negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said the energy department is committed to providing better services to consumers and that if deficiencies are found in the services, the officers responsible will be held accountable.