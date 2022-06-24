Haryana mishap: Three MBBS students die as car catches fire after collision
Three persons were killed and as many sustained burn injuries as the Hyundai i20 car they were travelling in caught fire after crashing into a divider on the Jhajjar-Meerut national highway in Sonepat last night, police said on Thursday.
The deceased were third-year MBBS students at Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), who have been identified as Pulkit of Narnaul, Sandesh of Rewari and Rohit of Gurugram.
Those injured are Ankit, Narbir and Sombir, who are undergoing treatment at PGIMS, where their condition is stated to be critical. They are BDS students of the same institute.
A spokesperson of Sonepat police said the accident took place when the six were on their way to Haridwar from Rohtak.
“The victims’ bodies were handed over to their family members. The injured persons have been referred to PGIMS, Rohtak, where they were undergoing treatment,” the spokesperson added.
In Rohtak, victims’ classmates and teachers held a condolence meeting.
Victim’s father accuses NHAI of negligence; FIR registered
Jai Singh, father of one of the deceased Rohit, said, “My son and his two friends died on the spot due to burn injuries. The accident took place due to the negligence of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project director and the company, which was allotted the tender. There were neither any reflectors nor blinker lights near the road diversion near Bahalgarh in Sonepat. The police should take strict action against them.”
Rai station house officer (SHO) Devender said that the mishap took place around 2.30am when the students were heading to Haridwar. “The road was closed for construction near Bahalgarh. Three-ft-high boulders were placed in the middle of the national highway, which the driver couldn’t spot. We have registered an FIR against the NHAI official and the company under sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC on the complaint filed by the father of one of the victims,” the SHO added.
An NHAI official, who wished not to be named, meanwhile refuted the allegations made by the complainant.
“We had put up reflectors and a caution board about the diversion was also installed. One side of the road has been closed due to construction work and the other side was closed after recent rains as a precautionary measure considering the high-tension wires. The accident was unfortunate,” the official added.
-
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 24, 2022
Capricorn’s indifferent attitude is likely to rub off on partner and make an outing colourless, while, Aquarius’ focus may need to be sharp to excel on the academic front. Pisces are likely to become health conscious and take up an exercise routine. Scorpio’s foresight on the financial front is likely to increase their assets and wealth manifold.
-
Maha crisis: On rebel MLAs living in Assam, CM Sarma he has no clue
The situation in Maharashtra has turned more against Shiv Sena supremo and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after more and more MLAs joined rebel colleague Eknath Shinde's camp. Party's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut has asked all the rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai and “show courage”, even as he said that the Sena is open to discussing the possibility of quitting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) front it shares with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
-
Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment
“Cancer of the prostate is the second leading site of cancer among males in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune and the third leading cause in cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The main reason for the increase in Prostatic cancer is due to an increase in the aged population, changing lifestyles, increased awareness, and easy access to medical facilities in cities,” said Dr Prasanth Kandra.
-
Coach rescues US swimmer Anita Alvarez after she faints midway while competing
Her coach Andrea Fuentes, who was present at the pool side, then jumped into action and averted a tragedy at the world championships swimming competition.
-
‘Just like prez polls’: Cong's Kharge fires salvo at BJP as Maha crisis deepens
Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together. "The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. [The] BJP [is] trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, [and] Goa,” he was quoted as saying.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics