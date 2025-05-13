Haryana: More services now under ambit of Right to Service Act

The Haryana government has brought one service of irrigation and water resources department and two services of women and child development department within the ambit of the Right to Service Act, 2014, ensuring a defined timeline for their delivery. According to an order issued in this regard by Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, for the permission of construction of bridges and culverts in project area, a time limit of 60 days has been set. (HT File)

Additionally, designated officers, first grievance redressal authorities, and second grievance redressal authorities have been notified to facilitate timely service delivery.

Similarly, for the recognition of private play school, a timeline of 45 days has been set and for renewal of the recognition of private play school, a timeline of 30 days has been set.