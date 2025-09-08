Haryana: Murder accused found dead in police lock-up in Rewari

A 33-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, arrested in a murder case, was found hanging in the lock-up of Model town police station in Rewari on Sunday morning. The deceased was a resident of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased was a resident of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. On Saturday, he along with his aide Sunny Yadav were arrested for killing their friend Rakesh Kumar, a resident of UP on the night of September 3 in a village in the district. The trio were staying together at Suthani village in Rewari’s Bawal. The accused were drivers and the victim was working in a company and they killed him because the victim asked the owner to direct the duo to vacate the room.

Bawal deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Sheoran said that the incident occurred around 4 am today when the accused hanged himself with the grills of the lock-up by cutting a blanket’s cloth.

“Another accused Sunny was sleeping in the same lock-up when the accused hanged himself. The accused had made a rope from the blanket by cutting it with his teeth. An investigation has been started and those guilty will not be spared,” the DSP added.

Victim’s brother-in-law alleged that there was negligence on Haryana police’s part and action should be taken against the cops who were on duty when the incident happened. He demanded compensation from the Haryana government and a high-level probe. The victim is survived by two daughters and wife, who is a cancer patient.

“My sister is suffering from cancer and the family has lost its breadwinner. The government should compensate the family,” he added.