Haryana: Nat’l panel to promote natural farming will be formed soon, says Shivraj Chauhan

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Chauhan on Saturday said a national-level committee to promote natural farming in the country will be formed soon. The committee will inform farmers about the benefits of natural farming and provide them with training. Union agriculture minister Shivraj Chauhan during his visit to Kainthala village, Kurukshetra, in Haryana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

He was speaking to the media after inspecting the process of natural farming being done under the supervision of Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat in Kainthala village, Kurukshetra. Earlier, the minister also visited Gurukul Kurukshetra, where he closely observed the cowshed of native breed cows, cow dung gas plant, hostel and other institutions of the gurukul.

Chauhan said if farmers of the country adopt natural farming in the right way, then certainly they will not only have a good income but the fertility of the land will also be saved. Along with this, citizens will be able to get vegetables, grains and fruits without medicines and pesticides.

The Union minister was amazed to see the wheat and sugarcane crops as well as vegetables and fruit plants at Kanthala’s natural farming yard. He also saw the process of making jaggery and also tasted fresh jaggery.

After the inspection, he said, “In today’s era, due to excessive use of chemicals and fertilizers, the fertility of the land has been destroyed and friendly insects are also dying. Many diseases have taken birth due to the fruits and vegetables produced from this land. If the situation does not change, the future generation of the country will not forgive.”

“By gradually adopting this natural farming, good profits can be earned. The belief of farmers that adopting natural farming reduces production is wrong, but if natural farming is adopted in the right way, then along with the production, the quality of food grains and the land will also be saved. With this farming, many crops can be grown simultaneously; its amazing experiment was seen on the farm of the village. Seeing the color of the crops here, memories of the old times have been refreshed,” he added.