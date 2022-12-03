Haryana: Newly elected zila parishad members take oath

The newly elected zila parishad members, sarpanches and block samiti members took oath on Saturday where Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar joined the swearing-in ceremony virtually.

In Fatehabad’s Bhattu, the officials concerned asked sarpanches to take oath jointly while Khattar directed the officials to ensure that every elected member took oath separately. Moreover, the swearing-in ceremony concluded before the chief minister’s speech and officials blamed each other for the negligence.

Fatehabad deputy commissioner Jagdish Sharma said an enquiry has been initiated for the negligence during the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected representatives.

The BJP won 22 seats out of the total 102 it contested on the party symbol in seven districts in the recently concluded zila parishad polls while the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) won 15 seats and the INLD 13 seats.

The newly sworn-in members will elect the 22 zila parishad chiefs. The state has 143 panchayat samitis comprising 3,081 members, who will further elect their respective president.