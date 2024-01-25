Haryana: Nine cities to have city bus service by January end

Nine Haryana cities, including Panipat, Yamunanagar, Panchkula, Ambala, Karnal, Sonepat, Rewari, Rohtak, and Hisar, will have a city bus service for local commute by the month’s end. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (HT Photo)

An official spokesperson said that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the first phase of City Bus Service featuring electric buses from the new bus stand of Siwah, Panipat on January 29. This initiative was aimed at not only benefiting the residents in nine cities but contributing to environmental sustainability by ensuring zero emission levels.

State transport minister Mool Chand Sharma said that Haryana City Bus Service Limited, a government corporation has been formed under the transport department to provide local city bus services in nine cities across the state.

Sharma said that stand-alone City Bus Service Depots are under construction in all nine cities, with an estimated cost of ₹115 crore. To facilitate bus operations, 375 buses have already been ordered, he added.