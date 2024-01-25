close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Nine cities to have city bus service by January end

Haryana: Nine cities to have city bus service by January end

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 25, 2024 07:40 AM IST

An official spokesperson said that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the first phase of City Bus Service featuring electric buses from the new bus stand of Siwah, Panipat on January 29

Nine Haryana cities, including Panipat, Yamunanagar, Panchkula, Ambala, Karnal, Sonepat, Rewari, Rohtak, and Hisar, will have a city bus service for local commute by the month’s end.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (HT Photo)
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (HT Photo)

An official spokesperson said that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the first phase of City Bus Service featuring electric buses from the new bus stand of Siwah, Panipat on January 29. This initiative was aimed at not only benefiting the residents in nine cities but contributing to environmental sustainability by ensuring zero emission levels.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

State transport minister Mool Chand Sharma said that Haryana City Bus Service Limited, a government corporation has been formed under the transport department to provide local city bus services in nine cities across the state.

Sharma said that stand-alone City Bus Service Depots are under construction in all nine cities, with an estimated cost of 115 crore. To facilitate bus operations, 375 buses have already been ordered, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On