Haryana notifies amended provision for contractual jobs for 1984 riot-affected families

The Haryana government has notified amendments done in the Deployment of Contractual Persons Policy, 2022, to provide for compassionate employment to families of persons who were killed during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The amendment has been issued in partial modification of earlier notifications dated June 30, 2022, October 26, 2023, and May 13, 2025, and aims to further strengthen the compassionate framework of the policy. (File)

An official spokesperson said under the amended provisions, notwithstanding the existing definition of “family” under relevant government rules, one unanimously identified current family member of a person killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots—whether the incident occurred in Haryana or outside the state—shall be eligible for deployment or engagement through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL). Such deployment shall be made against a suitable job role under Level-I, Level-II or Level-III, strictly as per the educational qualifications and eligibility criteria prescribed by HKRN.

The notification further provided that if, in future, the job role in the department where such a contractual employee is deployed gets filled, the employee shall be considered for adjustment in any other department from which a demand (indent) for similar job roles has been received. This adjustment will be carried out by HKRNL in consultation with the concerned departments. In case no such demand is available, HKRNL shall adjust the employee within its own establishments against a suitable job role.

