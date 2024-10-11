Haryana on alert amid foot rot disease outbreak in Himachal

Haryana government on Friday said that the department of animal husbandry and dairying has intensified vigilance and is fully prepared to prevent any possible outbreak of foot rot disease in the state, which is currently affecting sheep and goats in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh. A shepherd guides his sheep to a field at a village in Charkhi Dadri in Haryana. (PTI)

The state government has issued an advisory providing an update on the situation and preventive measures being implemented in the state.

A government spokesperson said that although no case has been reported in Haryana, the department is taking proactive steps to safeguard the livestock from the disease.

“The disease, which leads to the loss of hooves in affected animals, severely impacts their mobility and can cause substantial economic losses for shepherds and farmers. At present, no vaccine is available for this disease and only strict bio-security measures can effectively prevent its spread,” the spokesperson said.

The department issued directives for heightened precautions, particularly in areas bordering Himachal Pradesh. Officials concerned have been instructed to ensure the availability of Potassium Permanganate (KMnO4), Hydrogen Peroxide and Povidone Iodine in all government veterinary hospitals (GVHs) and government veterinary dispensaries (GVDs) across the state.

The department advised shepherds and farmers to remain vigilant by regularly inspecting their livestock for signs of lameness, rotten smell or hoof abnormalities. The spokesperson stressed the importance of maintaining proper hygiene in animal houses and pastures and recommended avoiding the introduction of new animals into herds without proper quarantine and health checks. Farmers should report any suspicious symptoms to their local veterinary officer immediately and may also seek assistance via toll-free number 1962.