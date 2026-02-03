Haryana patwaris on three-day strike, demand reinstatement of suspended colleagues

Several patwaris from the state on Monday started a three-day work suspension, demanding the reinstatement of six patwaris suspended by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. Body’s state secretary Ashok Kaushik said that the symbolic protest, called by the state executive committee, will last for three days and will take a more aggressive form, for which the government will be solely responsible. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The government officers under the banner of The Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association staged a sit-in outside the deputy commissioner’s offices in all districts.

Karnal district president Kashmir Singh said that following monsoon rains last year, several villages were flooded in the state following which a girdawari was ordered.

He alleged that the chief minister had suspended six patwaris without any inquiry for uploading a photo of waterlogging during the floods.

“If there is waterlogging in 50 acres of fields, it is not possible to take a photo of every single plot,” he added.

The protest brought revenue work across Haryana to a standstill. Due to the absence of patwaris in the tehsils, the citizens had to return home.

Harmeet Singh, an elderly man who travelled from Sangoha village to patwarkhana for his revenue work, came to the protest site to meet his area officer.

“I requested them to attend to me, else I would have to travel again for 20 kilometers in this cold weather. But they refused to help given the strike,” he told the media.

Sarva Karmachari Sangh (SKS) district president Sushil Gurjar said that SKS has also lent support to the protestors in their fight. He said that the nationwide strike of all employees unions on February 12 will shake the foundations of the government.