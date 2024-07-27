Haryana people are suffering as CM lacks control over govt: Dushyant

Former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said that the people across the state have been suffering due to inept handling of health and home departments by the chief minister Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government. Former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said that the people across the state have been suffering due to inept handling of health and home departments by the chief minister Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader said that close on the heels of a sense of insecurity prevailing among the people due to rise in crime, now the state government has completely failed to deal with the government doctors strike that entered second day today, affecting the health services.

“Chief minister Saini’s control over the government is so weak that even after a 12-hour meeting with doctors on Thursday, no solution could be found. Now, people are suffering as the medical system is completely stalled. Both health and home departments functioning has gone out of control,” Chautala said hitting out at chief minister Saini and health minister Dr Kamal Gupta.

“The chief minister is busy in holding samman samaroh instead of taking steps to deal with law and order situation and now the ongoing crisis in health department,” he added.

The JJP leader, a former ally of the ruling BJP, said CM Saini is continuously holding samman samaroh for the schemes implemented two to three years back when JJP was supporting the BJP government.

Asking the BJP government to explain its stance on recently announced reservation for the Backward Classes (BC), he said Haryana has already reached its legal reservation cap and questioned the feasibility of BJP’s promise given the state’s current reservation limits.

“How does the state government intend to implement BC reservation announced recently when Haryana has already hit the 49.9% reservation threshold?” he asked, accusing the BJP of adopting a double standard by promising reservation to the BC category in Haryana while taking it away in Rajasthan where the BJP is in power.