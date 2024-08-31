Haryana police housing corp to set up green building training centre

The Haryana Police Housing Corporation (HPHC) is planning to establish a state-of-the-art training and demonstration centre for green building practices and materials in Panchkula. The corporation which traditionally focused on developing and maintaining housing for Haryana’s police personnel is now taking a step towards integrating green building practices into its core operations. (HT File)

The centre, which will be located in the HPHC building in Panchkula, will promote eco-friendly construction techniques and educate professionals and public, said HPHC managing director, OP Singh.

Singh said the central courtyard of the HPHC building will be transformed into a dynamic training and demonstration centre and will serve as a vibrant hub where latest green building technologies come to life.

The planned centre will feature dedicated zones showcasing solar energy systems, water conservation methods, sustainable materials, and energy-efficient building techniques, he said.

The MD said the work on the project is expected to start soon. The HPHC is reaching out to government agencies, private companies, and educational institutions to collaborate on this pioneering initiative. Partnerships are being sought to contribute to the development and ongoing operation of the centre, ensuring it remains a vital resource for the region, he said.