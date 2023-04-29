Haryana Police crackdown on cybercriminals in Nuh, 125 hackers nabbed

The Haryana Police carried out multiple raids at cybercrime hot-spot areas of Nuh district on Thursday night and nabbed 125 hackers/cybercriminals, an official spokesperson said. The Haryana Police carried out multiple raids at cybercrime hot-spot areas of Nuh district on Thursday night and nabbed 125 hackers/cybercriminals, an official spokesperson said. (Representational image)

As many as 102 police teams comprising more than 5,000 police personnel raided 14 villages in the district together late on Thursday night and seized digital gadgets, including ATM cards, smartphones, laptops, Aadhaar cards and ATM swipe machines along with other items. These suspects are being interrogated for further leads, said police in a statement.

Different teams of police simultaneously raided 14 identified villages of Punhana, Pinangwa, Ferozepur Jhirka and Bichhore areas. The drive started at 11.30 pm on Thursday night and the action went on till late night. The total duration of this operation was 24 hours from the briefing of the police force to the search operation on various targets, the spokesperson said.

The highest number of 31 cybercriminals were nabbed from Nai village, followed by 25 from Luhinga Kalan village, 20 each from Jaimat and Jakhopur, 17 each from Khedla and Tirwara, and 11 from Aminabad. Police also nabbed one criminal carrying a reward of ₹10,000.

A total of 66 smartphones, 65 fake SIMs, 166 Aadhaar cards, three laptops, 128 ATM cards of different banks, two ATM swipe machines, one AEPS machine, six scanners, five PAN cards etc. were recovered from the arrested criminals and hackers.

In addition, seven country-made pistols, two cartridges, two cars, four tractor-trailers and 22 motorcycles have also been recovered. The raids were conducted by the police targeting 69 accused involved in cyber and other criminal cases. Police said during the initial investigation, the connection of the apprehended accused with cybercriminals of other states has also come to the fore, and further investigation in this regard is underway.