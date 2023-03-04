Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana Police rejig: Sibash Kabiraj is Ambala IG

Haryana Police rejig: Sibash Kabiraj is Ambala IG

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 04, 2023 01:14 AM IST

The Hisar range IG, Rakesh Kumar Arya was posted as Rohtak range IG. The Ambala range ADGP, Shrikant Jadhav was transferred as ADGP, Hisar range, replacing Arya.The Haryana government on Friday night shuffled the ADGPs of Ambala and Rohtak police ranges and IG of the Hisar range.

The Haryana government on Friday night shuffled the ADGPs of Ambala and Rohtak police ranges and IG of the Hisar range. The Hisar range IG, Rakesh Kumar Arya was posted as Rohtak range IG. The Ambala range ADGP, Shrikant Jadhav was transferred as ADGP, Hisar range, replacing Arya. The ADGP, Rohtak range, Mamta Singh was posted as ADGP, law and order. Sibash Kabiraj, who was on central deputation with the ministry of external affairs was posted as IG, Ambala range, replacing Jadhav.

The Haryana government on Friday night shuffled the ADGPs of Ambala and Rohtak police ranges and IG of the Hisar range. The Hisar range IG, Rakesh Kumar Arya was posted as Rohtak range IG. (Representational image)
The Haryana government on Friday night shuffled the ADGPs of Ambala and Rohtak police ranges and IG of the Hisar range. The Hisar range IG, Rakesh Kumar Arya was posted as Rohtak range IG. (Representational image)

A 1997-batch IPS officer, Sanjay Kumar was posted as Panchkula commissioner of police replacing Sandeep Khirwar who is proceeding on central deputation with the Central Reserve Police Force. Kumar will continue to hold the charge of IG, law and order and administration at the police headquarters in Panchkula.

IG, modernisation, Amitabh Dhillon was given the additional charge of the IG, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau. Karnal range IG Satender Gupta was given the additional charge of State Crime Records Bureau, Panchkula. The IG, HAP, Madhuban, Y Puran Kumar was transferred as IG, Home Guards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out