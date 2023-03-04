Haryana Police rejig: Sibash Kabiraj is Ambala IG

The Haryana government on Friday night shuffled the ADGPs of Ambala and Rohtak police ranges and IG of the Hisar range. The Hisar range IG, Rakesh Kumar Arya was posted as Rohtak range IG. The Ambala range ADGP, Shrikant Jadhav was transferred as ADGP, Hisar range, replacing Arya. The ADGP, Rohtak range, Mamta Singh was posted as ADGP, law and order. Sibash Kabiraj, who was on central deputation with the ministry of external affairs was posted as IG, Ambala range, replacing Jadhav. The Haryana government on Friday night shuffled the ADGPs of Ambala and Rohtak police ranges and IG of the Hisar range. The Hisar range IG, Rakesh Kumar Arya was posted as Rohtak range IG. (Representational image)

A 1997-batch IPS officer, Sanjay Kumar was posted as Panchkula commissioner of police replacing Sandeep Khirwar who is proceeding on central deputation with the Central Reserve Police Force. Kumar will continue to hold the charge of IG, law and order and administration at the police headquarters in Panchkula.

IG, modernisation, Amitabh Dhillon was given the additional charge of the IG, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau. Karnal range IG Satender Gupta was given the additional charge of State Crime Records Bureau, Panchkula. The IG, HAP, Madhuban, Y Puran Kumar was transferred as IG, Home Guards.