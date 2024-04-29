Haryana Police SPO’s murder case cracked; 2 arrested

The UT Police on Sunday cracked the blind murder case of a special police officer (SPO) with the Haryana Police, who was found strangled to death in the jungle area of Sector 56 on April 23, with the arrest of two persons. The UT Police on Sunday cracked the blind murder case of a special police officer (SPO) with the Haryana Police, who was found strangled to death in the jungle area of Sector 56 on April 23, with the arrest of two persons. (Representational image)

The victim, Ajit Singh, was found strangled with a cloth. The body also bore blunt injuries on the head and his bike and phone were missing. A blood-laden stone and a sharp-edged weapon were found lying near the spot.

Singh was on duty at the Panchkula-Chandigarh border near the Housing Board light point from 8 pm to 8 am. However, he had left for home around 2 am after calling in sick.

The two accused, who had come to Chandigarh by train and wanted to go to Patiala, had taken a lift from the cop. A sudden provocation on the way led to a violent scuffle between the duo and the cop after which they killed him.

Police arrested 22-year-old Jaswinder Singh, and 19-year-old Rohan Singh, both residents of Patiala, in this regard.

During investigation, one mobile phone and a motorcycle (belonging to the deceased) was recovered from their possession. The accused were using the motorcycle by fixing fake number plates.

Deputy superintendent of police (Southwest) Charanjit Singh Virk said the accused stated that they had come to Chandigarh by train and were not well-versed with the city. When they were walking towards Sector 16 garden, they signalled a motorcyclist, who was wearing the Haryana Police uniform, to stop. The motorcyclist, who was a cop, enquired about their presence in the city. They told him that they wanted to go to Patiala from Anandpur Sahib, but the train did not stop at Fatehgarh Sahib. Hence, they landed in Chandigarh.

They requested the cop to drop them at Gurdwara Sahib, Sohana, which he agreed to. But instead, he took them to Gurdwara Sahib, Phase-6, Mohali, and after parking his bike took them to a jungle area near Dudhadhari Mandir, Sector 56, and insisted that he wanted to talk to them regarding some secret. However, at the said spot, an altercation occurred between them. Thereafter both accused overpowered him. They also used a knife which they had purchased from Anandpur Sahib. Meantime, they also attacked him with bricks, after which he fell down. Thereafter, they fled from the spot by taking his belongings, including his wallet, mobile phone and motorcycle.

The accused, Jaswinder Singh, has two FIRs registered against him in Patiala, including one under the Excise Act, while Rohan Singh has one house theft case registered against him in Patiala.

UT senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur applauded the police officials for their commendable job in solving the blind murder case within days.