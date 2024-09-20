Haryana polls: Kalka voters disappointed with Congress MLA, says Shakti Rani Sharma

BJP candidate from Kalka Shakti Rani Sharma on Thursday targeted sitting MLA and Congress candidate Pradeep Chaudhary, claiming the voters were disappointed with him. BJP candidate Shakti Rani Sharma campaigning in Kalka on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Campaigning in Kalka, Shakti said, “The Congress MLA has failed to live up to the expectations of the locals in terms of employment, uprooting drug menace, and improving the constituency’s infrastructure and even basic amenities.”

Interacting with voters, she reiterated her commitment to ending the drug menace in the assembly segment. “Apart from lack of employment and development projects, drug menace is one the main problems to be sorted out with an immediate effect to ensure the bright future of the youth,” said Shakti.

“In the last decade, the drug business has flourished rapidly. Resultantly, the future of the youth is at stake. The drug trade will be uprooted and by implementing public welfare schemes of the central and state governments, the youth will be given a right direction, so that they can take advantage of better opportunities in their lives,” Shakti assured the voters.

Chaudhary hits back, calls Shakti ‘outsider’

Lashing back at Shakti, Chaudhary tagged her as an “outsider”. “The BJP candidate had come to contest the elections 10 years ago in 2014, but she was rejected by the people of Kalka. After the defeat, she never returned to Kalka, as these people only believe in vote politics,” he said.

Building his campaign on the “local” versus “outsider” pitch, Chaudhary said, “I have been contesting elections since 1993. I have been elected as MLA twice and seen defeat also. Despite the defeat, I never left the constituency and after becoming MLA, raised locals’ issues. Whether it was during the Covid pandemic or any natural calamities, I have always been with the people of my constituency.”