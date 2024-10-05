Haryana polls: Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal arrives on horseback

Kurukshetra BJP MP Naveen Jindal arrived on horseback to cast his vote in his constituency on Saturday and expressed confidence in his party’s victory. BJP MP Naveen Jindal arriving on horseback to vote in Kurukshetra on Saturday. (HT Photo)

“There is a lot of enthusiasm among people. I am confident that the brave and aware people of Haryana will give their blessings to the BJP. Haryana will bless the BJP and Nayab Singh Saini will become CM again,” Jindal said.

“I came here riding a horse as it is considered auspicious. My mother, Savitri Jindal, who is contesting from Hisar, wants to do a lot for Hisar. So, the people there will decide whom they want as their representative,” he said.

Asked about the party’s Haryana CM face, he said: “He (Anil Vij) is also a very big leader of our party and time will tell who becomes the chief minister but if a big leader has something in mind, he has the right to say it.”