Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana polls: Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal arrives on horseback

ByAsian News International
Oct 05, 2024 12:23 PM IST

BJP MP Naveen Jindal arrived on horseback to vote, expressing confidence in party victory and support for his mother, Savitri Jindal, in Hisar.

Kurukshetra BJP MP Naveen Jindal arrived on horseback to cast his vote in his constituency on Saturday and expressed confidence in his party’s victory.

BJP MP Naveen Jindal arriving on horseback to vote in Kurukshetra on Saturday. (HT Photo)
BJP MP Naveen Jindal arriving on horseback to vote in Kurukshetra on Saturday. (HT Photo)

“There is a lot of enthusiasm among people. I am confident that the brave and aware people of Haryana will give their blessings to the BJP. Haryana will bless the BJP and Nayab Singh Saini will become CM again,” Jindal said.

“I came here riding a horse as it is considered auspicious. My mother, Savitri Jindal, who is contesting from Hisar, wants to do a lot for Hisar. So, the people there will decide whom they want as their representative,” he said.

Asked about the party’s Haryana CM face, he said: “He (Anil Vij) is also a very big leader of our party and time will tell who becomes the chief minister but if a big leader has something in mind, he has the right to say it.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On