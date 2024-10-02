Menu Explore
Haryana polls: Schools in Panchkula to remain closed on October 4, 5

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Oct 02, 2024 09:36 AM IST

Deputy commissioner Yash Garg said in view of the assembly elections, holiday had been declared in all schools, including government and private schools, of the Panchkula district on these two days

In view of the Haryana assembly elections, slated for October 5, all schools in Panchkula district, which has two assembly segments — Kalka and Panchkula — will remain closed on October 4 and October 5.

Deputy commissioner Yash Garg directed the district education officer and district elementary education officer to ensure compliance of the orders of closing all schools in the Panchkula district on October 4 and October 5. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner Yash Garg said in view of the assembly elections, holiday had been declared in all schools, including government and private schools, of the district on these two days. He directed the district education officer and district elementary education officer to ensure compliance of the orders.

He said the employees on poll duty need to reach their assigned places on October 4, from where they will be sent off to the polling booths.

