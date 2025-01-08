The 17-day long Surajkund International Crafts Mela will begin on February 7 at the Surajkund complex in Faridabad, principal secretary (heritage and tourism) Kala Ramachandran said. Haryana: Preparations reviewed for Surajkund mela

Addressing a review meeting regarding the preparations for the crafts mela, she said this year, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh have been selected as theme states for the 38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela. Besides this, BIMSTEC nations—Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand are the international organisations and North East Handloom and Handicrafts Association is the cultural partner of the Mela, along with Delhi Metro being the ticketing partner for the event. The mela will be fully digitised, and all relevant information about it will be available on surajkundmela.com, she added.

She said preparations are underway to ensure the grand success of the mela. During the event, scheduled from February 7 to 23, Haryana’s rich culture will be shared with other states and BIMSTEC nations. At the same time, Haryana residents will get an opportunity to experience the diverse cultures of these regions.