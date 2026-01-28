Edit Profile
    Haryana, Punjab govts misleading public on SYL issue: Oppn

    Haryana Congress chief Rao Narendra Singh in a statement said since the Supreme Court had delivered its verdict in favour of Haryana, the state government should file a contempt of court petition against the Punjab government

    Published on: Jan 28, 2026 7:44 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    Opposition parties in Haryana on Tuesday slammed the Haryana and Punjab governments for “misleading the public” by holding inconclusive meetings on the issue of SYL canal.

    Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president Abhay Singh Chautala in a statement said if Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann believed that none of the two states should be deprived of its rights, then Punjab should ensure that the orders of the Supreme Court were implemented. (HT File Photo)
    Haryana Congress chief Rao Narendra Singh in a statement said since the Supreme Court had delivered its verdict in favour of Haryana, the state government should file a contempt of court petition against the Punjab government.

    “There is no justification left for further talks, as the apex court’s decision is clear and unambiguous,’’ Rao Narendra said, accusing the BJP government of failing to protect Haryana’s rightful share of river waters.

    Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president Abhay Singh Chautala in a statement said if Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann believed that none of the two states should be deprived of its rights, then Punjab should ensure that the orders of the Supreme Court were implemented.

    He also targeted Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini, calling him a “dummy chief minister who cannot take decisions independently”.

    Jannayak Janta Party leader and former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala hit out at the BJP, stating that the saffron party’s governments at the Centre and in the state did not want a resolution on SYL issue due to Punjab elections next year.

    “If the Haryana chief minister had any intention, the decision would have come in the last meeting six months ago. But eyeing the Punjab elections, the BJP is trying to delay the issue,” he said, while responding to a media query.

