Haryana, Punjab leaders mourn Ratan Tata’s demise

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday condoled the demise of Ratan Tata and hailed his contribution in taking India on the path of development. People pay homage to business leader Ratan Tata in Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Ratan Tata, the former Tata Group chairman, breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night at the age of 86.

In his condolence message, Mann said the death of Tata marks the end of an era.

The entire country is in shock over the demise of the noted industrialist, who played a key role in shaping the industrial development in modern India, he said.

Condoling Tata’s demise, Saini said, “The news of the demise of the renowned industrialist of the country and the world, a great patriot and Padma Vibhushan awardee, Shri Ratan Tata ji is extremely sad and painful”.

“You will always be remembered for taking India forward on the path of development and for your unprecedented contribution in the field of health and public service. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti,” Saini posted on X in Hindi.

Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh also condoled the death of the industrialist and shared his picture with Tata on X. “Deeply saddened by the loss of Ratan Tata, a visionary who redefined India’s business landscape with integrity and humility. His legacy of compassion, innovation, and dedication to nation-building will continue to inspire generations. Rest in peace,” Singh said in a post on X.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “The news of the demise of Ratan Tata, a priceless ‘gem’ and famous industrialist who made a significant contribution to the country’s economy and industry, is an irreparable loss for the entire country.”

“He has left an indelible mark through social service and his determination. I pay my tribute to the departed soul and express my deepest condolences to his family and supporters. I pray to God to give the family the strength to bear this immense loss. His legacy will always inspire generations to come,” Hooda posted in Hindi on X.

Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala also condoled Tata’s demise.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said he was “saddened to hear about the passing away of legendary business leader and philanthropist Ratan Tata. His visionary leadership, entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to social causes left an indelible mark on the nation.

“Condolences to his family, friends and the Tata Group,” Badal said in a post on X.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said he was deeply saddened by the passing of the visionary, who transformed India through his unparalleled leadership and philanthropy.

“His selfless dedication to the betterment of society, from healthcare to education, touched millions of lives. I salute his lifetime of service and his lasting legacy of compassion. Rest in peace, sir,” Warring said in a post on X.

Senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa also condoled Tata’s demise and said “his visionary leadership shaped the industrial world of India. Ratan Tata played an important role in the development and progress of India. His selflessness, visionary thinking and able leadership will continue to inspire generations.”