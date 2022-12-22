Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana rail corporation preparing report for IGI-Hisar airport connectivity

Published on Dec 22, 2022 08:02 PM IST

The alignment of the route will link Bijwasan Gurugram- Basai Dhankot- Sultanpur- Farukhnagar- Jhajjar- Asthal Bohar - Rohtak- Dobh Bahali and Hansi

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: The Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC) is preparing a detailed project report for railway connectivity between IGI Airport, Delhi and Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar.

The alignment of the route will link Bijwasan Gurugram- Basai Dhankot- Sultanpur- Farukhnagar- Jhajjar- Asthal Bohar - Rohtak- Dobh Bahali and Hansi.

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, who presided over a meeting of the corporation, said that USD 128 million ( 1,040 crore approximately) has been sanctioned by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for the rail infrastructure projects.

Kaushal said that northern railway will be requested for running a direct train between Sirsa-Chandigarh via Hisar-Bhiwani-Rohtak-Panipat-Ambala. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has also written to the union rail minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to expedite the process of according approval to Karnal-Yamunanagar rail line project.

The chief secretary directed officials to expedite the land acquisition process for Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project for rail connectivity expansion. In this 130-km-long corridor, a new double rail line from Sohna to Palwal having 17 stations will pass through Badli, Manesar and Sohna and run along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway.

Story Saved
