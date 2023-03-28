Haryana: Rationalisation panel to suggest restructuring of government departments in 6 months

The Haryana government on Tuesday defined the scope of the rationalisation commission headed by former IAS officer Rajan Gupta. The Haryana government on Tuesday defined the scope of the rationalisation commission headed by former IAS officer Rajan Gupta. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The commission has been constituted to make recommendations for restructuring of various government departments, boards and corporations for rationalisation in terms of their staff strength. The idea is to make delivery of public services more efficient and transparent. The commission will submit its final report within six months extendable by three months at the discretion of the government.

A notification to this effect was issued by chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal. As per the notification, the commission will function as an autonomous and self-regulating body and the rank and status of the chairman of the commission shall be equivalent to the chief secretary. Administrative secretary of the department in respect of which commission commences the process of rationalisation shall be co-opted as a member of the commission. He will fully participate in the deliberations of the commission for the purpose of rationalisation of the department concerned.

The Notification states that the commission will also review sanctioned posts of each department, board and corporation, filled and vacant, and make recommendations for their rationalisation. It will also study organisational structure at the headquarter as well as at the field levels of various departments, boards and corporations and make recommendations for making them more responsive and efficient.

The government has asked the commission to give its recommendation to introduce a modern management system for improving their efficiency and to make officers and officials of all levels more accountable. The commission will also prepare a charter of duties and functions of different departments and to suggest appropriate administrative structure for discharging such duties and functions efficiently, the notification said.