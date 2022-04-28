‘Haryana ready to deal with every situation arising due to Covid’
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state is fully equipped to deal with any situation arising due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Stating that the health infrastructure and facilities across state have been further improved, Khattar, during a meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers of all states through video conferencing, said in the last one week, there has been a slight rise in the number of Covid patients in three districts adjoining Delhi.
Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and health minister Anil Vij were also present. The chief minister said there are no Covid patients in four districts, while the number of patients in the remaining districts is less than 10.
He said there are currently 1,960 Covid positive cases in Haryana, of which, 1,380 patients are in Gurugram, 463 in Faridabad and 27 in Sonepat. The positivity rate of the state is 0.5%, he said.
‘Free precautionary dose’
The chief minister said Haryana had received 4.25 crore doses under the Covid vaccination campaign. Of this, the first dose has been administered to 100% and second dose to 88% beneficiaries.
Also, 43% beneficiaries have been administered precautionary dose. He said the Haryana government is administering precaution dose free of cost, however, it was earlier priced at ₹250 for beneficiaries falling within the age group of 18-59 years.
Khattar said 72% people in 15-18 age group have been administered the first dose while 42% have been administered the second dose. At least 30% students in the 12-14 age group have also been vaccinated.
Testing to be enhanced
The Haryana CM said 94 oxygen plants have been set up from PM CARES and CSR funds. There are 58,000 isolation beds and 15,000 oxygen beds in state hospitals.
Of the ₹602 crore ECRP fund provided by the central government, 75% has been utilised. The recruitment process of 1,252 medical officers is on in state; 787 community health officers have also been recruited. At the same time, 8,000 multi-disciplinary teams which had been constituted in rural areas have been activated again, Khattar added.
Will increase testing, jabs to tackle Covid: Karnataka CM Bommai
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the government would start increasing testing in Bengaluru, home to nearly a quarter of the state's estimated 70 million population as well as 90% of all Covid-19 cases, to minimise the impact of the impending fourth wave of infections.
Vijay Sampla appointed SC panel chief for second time
New Delhi: BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Sampla has been appointed as the chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes for a second time. Sampla had resigned as the NCSC chairman ahead of the Punjab elections and had contested the polls. A prominent Dalit politician from Punjab, Sampla, began his political career in 1998 as the sarpanch of Sofipind village in Jalandhar Cantonment. He has also served in the Punjab government.
Arhtiyas, mandi labourers in Haryana stare losses due poor yield
After farmers, now arhtiyas and mandi labourers of Haryana are staring at huge losses caused by the poor wheat yield this harvesting season. “Farmers associated with us brought only 5,000 bags of wheat this harvesting season against the 10,000 bags procured from our shop last year. This will reduce our earnings by 50% as we get 2.5% commission on the procured wheat,” said Praveen Kumar, an arhtiyas of Karnal's Nilokheri mandi.
AGTF arrests 2 aides of slain gangster Jaipal Bhullar from Tarn Taran village
The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested two aides of slain gangsters-turned-drug smugglers Jaipal Singh Bhullar and Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi, from Khakh village in Tarn Taran. The accused have been identified as Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit, of Khakh village and Tejinder Singh, alias Jatinder, of Sarli village of Tarn Taran. Amritpal is already been facing a case of attempt to murder.
New Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan: A mass leader, but has the turncoat tag
The name Udai Bhan, 66, rings a bell. The newly-appointed Haryana Congress president comes from a family which helped Haryana earn the infamous distinction of being a land of 'Aya Rams' and 'Gaya Rams' (turncoats). Bhan's father, Gaya Lal, who was elected as an Independent MLA from Hassanpur constituency in 1967, jumped the ship several times, alternatively supporting the Congress as well as the United Front in a matter of hours and days.
