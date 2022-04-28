‘Haryana ready to deal with every situation arising due to Covid’

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state is fully equipped to deal with any situation arising due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stating that the health infrastructure and facilities across state have been further improved, Khattar, during a meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers of all states through video conferencing, said in the last one week, there has been a slight rise in the number of Covid patients in three districts adjoining Delhi.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and health minister Anil Vij were also present. The chief minister said there are no Covid patients in four districts, while the number of patients in the remaining districts is less than 10.

He said there are currently 1,960 Covid positive cases in Haryana, of which, 1,380 patients are in Gurugram, 463 in Faridabad and 27 in Sonepat. The positivity rate of the state is 0.5%, he said.

‘Free precautionary dose’

The chief minister said Haryana had received 4.25 crore doses under the Covid vaccination campaign. Of this, the first dose has been administered to 100% and second dose to 88% beneficiaries.

Also, 43% beneficiaries have been administered precautionary dose. He said the Haryana government is administering precaution dose free of cost, however, it was earlier priced at ₹250 for beneficiaries falling within the age group of 18-59 years.

Khattar said 72% people in 15-18 age group have been administered the first dose while 42% have been administered the second dose. At least 30% students in the 12-14 age group have also been vaccinated.

Testing to be enhanced

The Haryana CM said 94 oxygen plants have been set up from PM CARES and CSR funds. There are 58,000 isolation beds and 15,000 oxygen beds in state hospitals.

Of the ₹602 crore ECRP fund provided by the central government, 75% has been utilised. The recruitment process of 1,252 medical officers is on in state; 787 community health officers have also been recruited. At the same time, 8,000 multi-disciplinary teams which had been constituted in rural areas have been activated again, Khattar added.