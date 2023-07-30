In a month, Haryana saw 58% more rain than normal

In the first month since the onset of monsoon, Haryana has recorded 58% more than the normal amount of rain for the period, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Rescue operations in Haryana during the July 8 floods caused by incessant rains. (HT File)

IMD data shows that between June 26, the date of monsoon onset in the state, and July 29, Haryana recorded 312.1mm rain against the normal of 197mm for the period. Nineteen districts in the state received normal or above normal rain while three districts received less than normal rain in the said period.

This month alone, Haryana has received 230mm rain against a normal of 140mm rain.

IMD figures also reveal that most of the northern districts have received more than double the normal rainfall expected for July. Yamunanagar received the maximum rain at 680mm, followed by Panchkula 668mm, Kurukshetra 520.7mm, Ambala 512 mm and Karnal 353mm.

Madan Khichad, head of agricultural meteorology department of the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, said from July 30 to August 1, there is a possibility of a slight decrease in monsoon activity with light or scattered rains on cards.

From the night of August 2, monsoon activity will pick up steam again, bringing chances of light to moderate rain in most areas of the state till August 6. At some places, there will be chances of heavy rain, he added.

Farmers left high and dry again

The downpour over the last two days has added to the woes of Haryana farmers who are still counting their losses caused by floods due to incessant rains in the beginning of the month.

Even as the process to the assess the crop loss is underway in the state, the latest spell of rain has left farmers high and dry.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), most of the northern districts of the state received heavy to very heavy rainfall over the past two days, inundating thousands of acres of standing crop.

Rampal, a farmer of Radaur of Yamunanagar district, said, “I lost crops on four acres of land due to flooding and had to spend ₹40,000 more to replant the crop. But the recent rain has again submerged the crop. We will be left with nothing if this crop too is damaged.”

Suresh Kumar, another farmer of Ladwa of Kurukshetra, who owns three acres of land, said he could not transplant paddy this year as his fields were under four feet water for the past whole month. “If water will not recede for another week, my fields will remain empty,” he added.

